Curry, Ellis lead Louisville past Florida A&M 61-55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sydney Curry had 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, El Ellis added 13 points with seven assists, and Louisville defeated Florida A&M 61-55. Louisville picked up its second consecutive win after opening the season with nine losses. Louisville went ahead by 10 points early in the second half, but the Rattlers tied it at 34 when Jaylen Bates hit a jumper with 14:11 remaining. Kamari Lands hit a 3-pointer and later added two free throws as the Cardinals regained an eight-point lead. The lead reached 55-43 when Mike James converted a three-point play with 6:07 remaining. Ellis made four free throws in the final minute and Florida A&M got no closer than six points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.