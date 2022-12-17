El Paso mayor declares state of emergency in response to migrant surge



CNN

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency on Saturday following a surge of migrants arriving in the community recently.

“I said from the beginning that I would call it when I felt that either our asylum seekers, or our community, was not safe, and I really believe that today our asylum seekers are not safe as we have hundreds and hundreds on the streets and that’s not the way we want to treat people,” the mayor said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

