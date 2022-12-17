Minnesota Vikings rally from 33-point deficit to complete largest comeback in NFL history

By Homero De la Fuente and Zoe Sottile, CNN

The Minnesota Vikings rallied from a 33-point deficit at halftime to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36, completing the largest comeback in NFL history.

In the first half of the game Saturday at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Colts’ defense stifled the Vikings’ offense, tallying two touchdowns on an interception and blocked punt, which were both returned for touchdowns as the Colts jumped out to a 33-0 lead.

But the Vikings flipped the script in the second half, scoring five touchdowns, including a 64-yard run by Vikings running back Dalvin Cook with just over two minutes left in the game. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins connected with tight end T.J. Hockenson on the two-point conversion to tie the game.

In overtime, after both teams had possession and were forced to punt, Vikings kicker Greg Joseph nailed a 40-yard field goal as time expired to clinch the comeback victory.

The official Minnesota Vikings Twitter account posted a photo of team members with the caption “The Kings in the North” after the surprise win, which clinched the NFC North.

The previous largest comeback in NFL history was the Buffalo Bills 32-point rally to defeat the Houston Oilers, 41-38, in the 1992 Wild Card round.

Entering Sunday, teams with a 30+ point lead had an 1548-1-1 record since 1930.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.