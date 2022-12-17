Sharon Osbourne was transported to a hospital after an emergency call

By Rebekah Riess and Paradise Afshar, CNN

Television personality Sharon Osbourne was transported to a southern California hospital Friday night after an emergency call, police said.

The Ventura County Fire Department EMS responded to an unspecified emergency call at a historic hotel in Santa Paula, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Ventura County Fire and Santa Paula Police responded to the Glen Tavern Inn around 6:30 p.m., Santa Paula Police Chief Donald Aguilar told CNN.

Sharon Osbourne, the British American former “America’s Got Talent” judge who is married to Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, is 70 years old.

Her current condition is unknown.

CNN has reached out to Osbourne’s representatives and Santa Paula Hospital for comment.

Santa Paula is a city in Ventura County, approximately 70 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

