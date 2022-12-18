NEWARK, N.J. — Led by Kevin Osawe’s 16 points, the NJIT Highlanders defeated the Niagara Purple Eagles 62-53 on Sunday. The Highlanders improved to 2-9 with the victory and the Purple Eagles fell to 5-5.

