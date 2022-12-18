One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says

By Uliana Pavlova

One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor.

“One person died. It is known that the man came to us from Tambov and worked as a contractor on the construction of a poultry farm,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram. “I express my condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.”

“Eight people were injured, seven are now in the hospital, one of them is in intensive care. All necessary medical assistance is provided. Another victim refused hospitalization and was sent for outpatient treatment,” Gladkov added.

Gladkov said medical assistance was provided at the scene of the strikes and that there was also damage to 14 residential buildings and several cars in the area.

Belgorod, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the Ukrainian border, has been struck previously. On November 15, the governor said two people had been killed by Ukrainian shelling.

On December 8, Gladkov said the region was once again shelled by Ukrainian armed forces. Gladkov said on Telegram that the city had sustained damage to a power line caused by “shell fragment.”

