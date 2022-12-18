Twitter deletes controversial new policy banning links to other social platforms

By Brian Fung, CNN

Twitter deleted its controversial new policy on Sunday evening that had banned links to certain other social media platforms, less than 24 hours after the policy’s initial introduction.

The development comes shortly after company owner Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll asking users whether he should step down as head of the platform. That poll is set to conclude early Monday morning.

Following an immense backlash against the policy, Twitter removed the blog post that had outlined which rival sites users would be prohibited from tweeting links to, including Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon and Truth Social.

It also deleted a tweet thread from its @TwitterSupport account that had announced the policy earlier in the day.

Another company Twitter account, @TwitterSafety, is now running a poll asking users whether the platform should “have a policy preventing the creation of or use of existing accounts for the main purpose of advertising other social media platforms.” That poll is set to conclude Monday at 9 pm Eastern time.

