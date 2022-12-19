Fake money used as movie props found circulating in North Georgia

By Jennifer Lifsey

Click here for updates on this story

CEDARTOWN, Georgia (WANF) — Police are sending out a warning after fake money was found circulating in a North Georgia town.

The Cedartown Police Department says false articles of currency have been circulated within their community. They are marketed as training money for motion picture use or motion picture props. The general appearance of these articles is convincing, and some have been successfully passed.

Police say not all people attempting to pass these fake bills are doing so knowingly and could likely have received the fake currency believing it was a legitimate transaction. However, knowingly attempting to pass these types of bills could constitute a criminal act of Forgery.

Cedartown PD is asking that consumers, citizens, and retailers be vigilant when dealing with cash during transactions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.