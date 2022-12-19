Skip to Content
Environment
By
Updated
today at 7:42 PM
Published 7:24 PM

Oregon DEQ bans sales of new gas-powered passenger cars by 2035

MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved a rule that prohibits the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035.

The effort comes as Oregon plans to cut climate-warming emissions by 50% by 2035 and by 90% by 2050, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The transportation sector accounts for nearly 40% of greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon.

The rule is based on vehicle emission standards California adopted in August. The standards require car manufacturers to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission vehicles — electric cars, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles — as part of their total sales, starting with 35% in 2026 and increasing to 100% by 2035.

The rule allows for hybrid vehicle sales, which run primarily on electricity but can run on gas. The rule does not affect cars already on the road and used gas-powered cars will continue to be available for sale within the state.

The new rule also requires manufacturers to increase access to affordable zero-emission vehicles to low-income households and communities of color. It offers incentives to manufacturers to sell electric cars to community car share programs, to produce lower-cost zero-emission cars and to direct used electric cars to dealerships participating in low-income assistance programs.

The new requirements will help Oregon meet its goals, adopted by the Legislature in 2019, of at least 90% of new vehicles sold annually to be zero emission by 2035. Those goals came without consequences, while the newly adopted rule includes penalties to manufacturers for non-compliance.

“By creating a regulatory certainty for manufacturers, EV charging providers and utilities, it sets a clear path forward for the future of zero-emission passenger cars and trucks in Oregon,” said Rachel Sakata, senior air quality planner at the Department of Environmental Quality.

The Environmental Quality Commission received over 700 comments on the rule with 500 in support, Sakata said.

Oregonians who spoke out against the rule during the public comment period cited the expense of electric cars and lack of charging stations.

Environmental Quality Commissioner Greg Addington, who voted against the rule adoption, acknowledged many Oregonians, especially in rural areas, do not support the rule and do not have access to electric vehicle charging.

“There are a lot of people in the state who don’t get where this is going,” Addington said.

Sakata said the new standard will expand the market for new and used zero emission vehicles and bring down prices. She also said the upfront costs are offset by decreased operations and maintenance costs.

Oregon has over 2,000 public and private electric vehicle chargers across the state, with more being built.

News release: 

 
All new vehicle sales in the state to be electric battery or plug-in hybrid by 2035 model year
 
Statewide, OR—The Environmental Quality Commission adopted rules Monday (3-1) to require all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Oregon to be zero emissions by 2035. The commission is the policy and rulemaking board for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality .

Known as Advanced Clean Cars II , the set of rules builds on regulations in place since 2005 that have laid the groundwork for the increase in automakers providing zero emission vehicles -- full battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric or fuel cell -- to the market. Oregon has been a national leader in zero emission vehicle sales over the past several years.

Reducing emissions from gas cars is imperative to meeting Oregon’s climate and air quality goals. This action will provide better air quality and enhance the health of all Oregonians.

“With today’s adoption of the ACC II Rule, all those living in Oregon will benefit from the cleaner air and improved public health outcomes achieved by reducing pollution from transportation. This is especially true for low-income and underrepresented communities across the state who live closest to roadways and have been most often impacted by poor air quality,” said Leah Feldon, DEQ’s interim director. “The commission’s action puts the state in a position to expand our charging infrastructure and ensure grid reliability. It also incentivizes auto manufacturers to send all electric model options to Oregon.”

Adoption of the ACC II Rule marks the latest action by the commission to combat climate change by putting Oregon on target to achieve its 2035 greenhouse gas reduction goals. Over the past 13 months, it has adopted the following:

• Advanced Clean Trucks Rule - Begins to transition Oregon’s medium- and heavy-duty trucks to zero emission technologies
• Climate Protection Program - Sets limits on greenhouse gas emissions
• Clean Fuels Program Expansion - Reduces emissions from transportation fuels

The new rule goes into effect immediately, building on a previous rule scheduled to end in 2025. Automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that comes with model year 2026 passenger vehicles. Many major manufacturers have already announced significant increases in the number of electric vehicles they intend to produce to meet this new demand. DEQ expects more automakers to make ZEV commitments before 2035.

"Oregon continues to see the consequences of greenhouse gas emissions across the state -- with extreme heat, more severe wildfires, winter storms and flooding and prolonged drought -- and I am committed to addressing the climate crisis with urgency," said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. "Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is a significant part of Oregon's comprehensive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the ACC II Rule is a major step towards meeting our goals, while also advancing equitable access to electric vehicles for all Oregonians by supporting the development of a robust used zero-emission vehicle market.”

DEQ is working with several state agencies, local governments, electric utilities and private businesses to develop a phased approach for a successful ZEV future. The Oregon Department of Transportation has committed to investing $100 million to build more electric vehicle charging stations along major transportation corridors and in rural and underserved areas of the state over the next five years. Educating the public about the benefits of ZEVs is also a priority.

You may find more information about the ACC II Rule at the [Oregon Clean Car Standards web page](https://www.oregon.gov/deq/aq/programs/Pages/ORLEV.aspx).

Article Topic Follows: Environment

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content