American home building slumped again in November

Home building pulled back in November, as buyers faced spiking mortgage rates topping 7% that make homes increasingly unaffordable, even as rates fell slightly through the month.

November housing starts, a measure of new home construction, dropped 0.5% from October, and were down 16.4% from a year ago, according to the US Census Bureau. After a big drop earlier this spring, housing starts had been holding relatively steady up until July when rising mortgage rates persuaded more prospective buyers to sit on the sidelines.

Housing starts bounced back a bit in August while mortgage rates briefly retreated. But since that time, mortgage rates have been on the rise, hitting a 20-year high in October.

Building permits, which track the number of new housing units granted permits, also fell in November, down 11.2% from the revised October rate, and were down 22.4% from a year ago.

Separately, a survey released Monday found home builder confidence fell in December, the 12th straight month of declines. The trend reflected a weakened housing market as elevated mortgage rates, ongoing supply chain problems and high home prices continued to make homes less affordable for buyers. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is meant to gauge market conditions and looks at current sales, buyer traffic and the outlook for sales over the next six months.

