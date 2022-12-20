F1 drivers to face scrutiny on political, religious displays

PARIS (AP) — Formula One drivers will need permission from the sport’s governing body to display political or religious statements starting in 2023. The FIA’s international sporting code, which governs the running of motorsport competitions, has been updated with new clauses under “breach of rules.” It now includes: “The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA its statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for international competitions…”

