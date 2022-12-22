Skip to Content
3 teens killed in Suffolk County single-car crash

By WABC Staff

    HOLTSVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) — Three teens were killed in a crash on Long Island Wednesday night.

Officials say 16-year-old Cem Gunes was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 on Nicolls Road near Division Street when the incident happened.

The car went off the road and crashed into a wooded area.

Gunes, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini, and an unidentified male were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

