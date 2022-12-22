Michigan parents hit New York City streets to track down son missing for 3 months

By Kristin Thorne

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The parents of a man who disappeared from Midtown three months ago are in New York City hoping to find their son.

Kellie Tolstoy, of Detroit, and her husband, Tom Campbell, are trying to find their son, 26-year-old Drexyll Tolstoy.

“It’s like he dropped off the face of the planet,” Kellie Tolstoy told Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne.

Drexyll Tolstoy, who had been living on the Upper West Side, was last seen September 25 leaving his job on East 32nd Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. Tolstoy works as a tattoo artist at Black Fish Tattoo.

Kellie Tolstoy said she spoke with her son, her only child, later that night and then his phone turned off.

“He’s never gone multiple days without contacting any of us,” she said.

Drexyll didn’t show up for work the next day. He left behind all his clothes and his medications in his apartment.

Kellie Tolstoy said Drexyll doesn’t have a wallet or identification. She said Drexyll told her a week or two ago that someone stole his wallet or he lost his wallet, she couldn’t recall which.

“We miss him so much,” Campbell said. “We just want to find him.”

For the last three months from her home in Michigan, Kellie Tolstoy has been calling hospitals and morgues in New York City.

“As the days go by, that’s a dark place to be,” she said.

On Monday, she and Campbell got in their car and drove to the city. They spent all day Wednesday walking the streets of Midtown looking for Drexyll.

“Everywhere we go on the subway, on the train, every store we go into, we pull our phones out, show a picture of Drexyll,” she said.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie with the words “Yung, Lean and Sad Boys.” He has tattoos up and down both his arms and on his fingers. A tattoo on the left side of his neck reads, “Drexyll – I love you + am so proud of you!! Love – Mom.”

Kellie Tolstoy said the NYPD told her they saw no activity on Drexyll’s MetroCard.

“They have no leads at all, no information that we don’t already have,” she said.

Tolstoy and Campbell plan to return to Detroit December 26.

“Christmas in New York, maybe we’ll get lucky and he’ll pop up by then and if not we’ll just be here at the same time and we’ll have Christmas together in the same city just not together,” Tolstoy said in tears.

Tolstoy is raising money through a GoFundMe to put together a search team of volunteers from Detroit to return to New York City to look for Drexyll.

She’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her son.

If you see Drexyll Tolstoy or think you may have, call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. You can also submit tips through crimestoppers.NYPDonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

