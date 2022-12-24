Caught on camera: K9 chases a suspect after high-speed chase and crash

By Lacey Beasley

FOLEY, Alabama (WALA) — Exclusive video showed one of several suspected shoplifters being taken into custody Friday following a high-speed chase and crash on the Baldwin Beach Express.

Foley Police said five to six people made a run for it after their car wrecked near U.S. 90, and it was captured on surveillance video.

Video showed a woman running behind a building and scrambling to jump the fence. She barely made it over, and a K-9 was hot on her trail. The officer threw it over the fence, and in the next frame, she laid on the ground and surrendered to police.

Another officer took her in cuffs, lifted her up, and stuck her in the back of a cruiser.

According to Foley police, she is one of at least five suspects.

This is what happened leading up to this at Baldwin Beach Express and U.S. 90.

Police said a pursuit ended with the suspects’ car crashing, and witnesses said an innocent driver was also hit.

Neighbors saw some of the suspects jump out and run.

Captured on surveillance is the same woman with the long, blue braid bolting, and a different frame showed a person and what appears to be a child running behind a camper.

The owner of that camper said they tried to break-in.

“They were hiding on the backside of the camper,” said Shasta Ellison. “I have two doors, so on the back door to my bedroom, the door was pulled, and as far as it was pulled out, you could tell they were trying to get in it.”

Fortunately, Ellison was not home when everything unfolded, and nothing was stolen or damaged.

Foley police tell FOX10 News they will release more information Saturday.

