Generator causes causes carbon monoxide incident at home

By Olivia Kalentek

BARKHAMSTED, Connecticut (WFSB) — A local fire department is issuing a warning after responding to a carbon monoxide incident at a home in Barkhamsted.

The residents’ CO detector went off Friday evening and alerted the residents to a moderate level of CO in the home.

The Pleasant Valley Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded and ventilated the home in two hours.

A gas-powered generator caused the carbon monoxide incident, the fire department said.

The generator’s exhaust was pointed at the residence as it was running.

In a post on Facebook the Pleasant Valley Fire Department writes:

“Remember when running a generator make sure it’s far enough away from the house and the exhaust is pointed away from the residence.”

A few other generator safety tips include:

Never use a generator in a garage even with the door open Place portable generators outdoors at least 20 feet away from all doors, windows, and vent openings Install carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in your home Turn off generators and let them cool down before refueling – Never refuel a generator while its hot Properly store and label the generator’s fuel Use caution when plugging in appliances

