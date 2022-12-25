Skip to Content
16-year old boy shot on Christmas Eve

By WJZ Staff

    BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in Baltimore City on Christmas Eve, police say.

At approximately 7:11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1600 block of Bolton Street.

When officers arrived at the location, they searched the area for potential victims, witnesses or suspects and observed evidence that a shooting occurred.

Officers were then notified that a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment just arrived at an area hospital. Investigators went to the hospital and observed a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

This incident in under investigation. Central District Shooting detectives urge anyone with information about this incident to contact them.

