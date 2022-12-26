Pieces of rubber, listeria and undeclared allergens: Several food products recalled in Canada

By Alexandra Mae Jones, CTVNews.ca writer

Click here for updates on this story

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) — Health Canada has posted a number of food recalls in the last month, ranging from chocolate containing undeclared allergens to gluten-free nuggets containing pieces of rubber.

More than five food products have been recalled in the last few weeks due to the presence of milk — specifically, the presence of milk in the absence of a warning.

Some of the food products that have been recalled recently because they failed to warn on the label that they had milk in them include chocolate treats, chocolate coffee beans, a protein powder that was chocolate flavoured and plant-based breakfast sandwiches, among others.

FAILING TO WARN ABOUT ALLERGENS

On Saturday, Dark 55 per cent Cacao Almond Bark by Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats and the Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans were both recalled due to undeclared milk.

Both were sold in Alberta and online, while the Chocolate Lab coffee beans were also sold in Ontario.

Saturday also saw the recall of certain Alpha Foods brand plant-based breakfast sandwiches and burritos due to undeclared milk – sandwiches which were sold nationally. This recall was first posting on Dec. 16, but was updated Saturday to include three more sandwiches with labels that failed to warn consumers about the presence of milk.

The concern, according to Health Canada, is that not declaring the presence of milk on the label could lead to allergic reactions if a person who cannot tolerate milk consumes the product.

High Impact Plant Protein, chocolate flavour, sold by Power Life by Tony Horton, has also been recalled for undeclared milk as of Dec. 19. This protein powder is sold online and Health Canada’s recall was triggered by a recall of this product in another country.

Although there have been no recorded allergic reactions in connection with these products so far, undeclared egg has caused at least one reaction in a customer.

On Wednesday, two types of Feast sandwiches by Circles & Squares were recalled due to the presence of egg in the sandwiches that wasn’t included on the label. These were sold in Ontario and are connected to one reaction at this time, according to Health Canada.

A chicken pot pie made by Scotian Isle Baked Goods and sold in Ontario was also recalled on Dec. 16 due to undeclared egg, but the recall was triggered by the company itself and hasn’t been associated with any allergic reactions thus far.

SALMONELLA, METAL AND RUBBER Some recent recalls have been spurred by more unusual concerns than a misleading label.

On Tuesday, Venetian Meats’ Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel were recalled due to test results detecting possible salmonella contamination.

The products were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. Consumers are warned to throw out any products that fall within the affected lots.

Food contaminated with salmonella can cause “serious and sometimes deadly infections,” and even healthy people can experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps as a result.

A type of cheese sold in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec was also recalled on Dec. 16 due to potential contamination with an even deadlier bacteria: listeria.

Gorgonzola Dolce by Igor has been recalled due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes, which can cause vomiting, persistent fever and muscle aches. In serious cases of infection, it can even lead to death.

Health Canada warned that many may have purchased the cheese without knowing the brand.

“The recalled product may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date,” the recall states. “Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.”

On the more bizarre end, Pinty’s Eatwell brand Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets were recalled at the beginning of the month after pieces of rubber were found in the food. These nuggets were sold nationally, according to Health Canada.

At the end of November, a mild salsa by Casa Grande which was sold in Newfoundland and Labrador was recalled due to there being pieces of metal in it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca