Convicted leader of plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to 16 years in federal prison

A Michigan federal judge sentenced a man convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to 16 years in prison Tuesday.

Prosecutors said that Adam Fox was the leader of a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor from her summer home in 2020.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

