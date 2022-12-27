Convicted leader of plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to 16 years in federal prison

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

A Michigan federal judge sentenced a man convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to 16 years in prison Tuesday.

Prosecutors said that Adam Fox was the leader of a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor from her summer home in 2020.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

