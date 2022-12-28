Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:24 AM

Slick driveway a dream come true for local ice skater

By Kaitlyn Hart

Click here for updates on this story

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates.

Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible.

In the spirit of making the best of a potentially scary situation, Sydnee Netherly decided to go out and have a n”ice” time by bringing her skates out onto the driveway and giving her neighbors a show.

“I just had this old pair of skates, so I decided to put them on and try it before leaving the house,” says Netherly. “I’ve never done it before, but I’ve had dreams about doing it!”

Netherly is a professional figure skating instructor and coaches other local skaters for competitions.

“I’ve been skating since I was really little, and I tried a lot of things, but (skating) was the one thing that really stuck,” says Netherly. “I’ve always loved performing and all of the glitz and glam that came with it, and now that I”m coaching, I enjoy teaching and getting to help a bunch of figure skaters that get to enjoy it as well.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content