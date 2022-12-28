Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to state charges

By Veronica Miracle, CNN

In a short court hearing Wednesday, David DePape entered a second not guilty plea to state charges stemming from an attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in late October. A second arraignment for felony charges is customary in California following a preliminary hearing in which a defendant is held to answer to all charges.

DePape pleaded not guilty during an initial appearance in early November shortly after his arrest. He is charged with attempted murder, assault, false imprisonment, threatening the family member of a public official, elder abuse and first degree burglary.

Appearing before Judge Teresa Caffese on Wednesday, DePape said only a single word in court, answering “yes,” when asked if he was waiving his right to a speedy trial.

Both the district attorney’s office and public defender Adam Lipson declined to comment after the quick procedural hearing.

One of the victim’s daughters, Christine Pelosi, was in attendance at Wednesday’s hearing.

DePape is scheduled to return to San Francisco superior court on February 23 at 9 a.m. when Judge Rochelle East is expected to set a trial date.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.