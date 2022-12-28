Vicksburg police investigate discovery of human remains near casino

By Angela Williams

VICKSBURG, Mississippi (WAPT) — Vicksburg police are investigating after the discovery of human remains near a casino.

The Vicksburg Police Department was notified Tuesday “of a possible deceased person” near Ameristar Casino, according to a news release.

Officers searched the area until about 1:30 p.m., when they found the remains of a man in a ravine near the Ameristar Hotel parking lot.

Police officials said the remains were taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab, which will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and time of death.

