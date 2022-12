LORETTO, Pa. — Landon Moore’s 20 points helped St. Francis (PA) defeat Central Connecticut 80-72 in a Northeast Conference opener. Moore also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Red Flash (4-10). Luke Ruggery scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 5 from beyond the arc. Josh Cohen finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals. The Blue Devils (2-13) were led by Kellen Amos with 20 points.

