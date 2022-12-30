99-year-old driver hits pedestrian in fatal Worth County crash

By Gabe Swartz

WORTH COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Worth County in a one-vehicle crash involving a 99-year-old woman.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Missouri Highway 246 three miles east of Sheridan, Missouri, when it struck a pedestrian at 2:46 p.m.

MSHP identified the pedestrian as 28-year-old Brit Fisher of Sheridan, Missouri. After being struck by the Ford, driven by a 99-year-old woman from Grant City, Missouri, crash reports said Fisher’s body came to rest in the ditch north of MO 246.

The driver turned her vehicle around and came to a controlled stop in the eastbound lane.

Fisher was pronounced dead by a Nodaway County coroner at 3:48 p.m. MSHP reports said the 99-year-old woman was not injured in the crash.

