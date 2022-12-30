India cricket star Rishabh Pant injured in car accident

By Swati Gupta, Vedika Sud and Alex Stambaugh, CNN

India international cricketer Rishabh Pant has been hospitalized after he was injured in a car accident in the northern state of Uttarakhand on Friday.

The state’s chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, confirmed the news on Twitter, while wishing Pant, 26, a “speedy recovery.”

The car Pant was in collided with a divider and caught fire in the early hours of Friday, CNN affiliate CNN News-18 reported, citing police.

The wicket-keeper batsman is “stable and undergoing scans,” according to the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Jay Shah.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery,” Shah tweeted. “We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support.”

Pant is one of India’s rising stars and had recently been named his home state Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador, according to CNN News-18.

A number of cricketers took to Twitter to wish him a quick recovery.

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting said he was thinking of Pant. “Hope you’re on the mend and back on your feet soon,” he wrote Friday.

“Wishing a very speedy & full recovery to Rishabh! Take care,” India cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir wrote.

Harsha Bhogle, a prominent Indian cricket commentator, said he was “desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon.”

