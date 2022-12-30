North Korea fires at least one unidentified ballistic missile

By Gawon Bae, Jonny Hallam and Tara John, CNN

North Korea fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and Japanese authorities, the latest in an unprecedented year of weapons testing.

“North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile,” Japan’s Prime Minister office said on Saturday.

This is the 37th day this year that North Korea has conducted a missile launch, according to CNN’s count.

In 2020, North Korea conducted four missile tests. In 2021, it doubled that number. In 2022, the isolated nation fired more missiles than any other year on record, at one point launching 23 missiles in a single day.

Last week, it fired two short-range ballistic missiles, according to South Korean officials.

North Korea has fired more than 90 cruise and ballistic missiles so far this year, showing off a range of weapons as experts warn of a potential nuclear test on the horizon.

Though the tests themselves aren’t new, their sheer frequency marks a significant escalation that has put the Pacific region on edge.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

