Paris Hilton releases new version of ‘Stars Are Blind’

Paris Hilton is back to see “what love can do” for the second time with a new version of her 2006 song “Stars Are Blind.”

The socialite (and occasional actress, musician, model, and youth advocate) originally released the song as a single off her debut studio album, Paris. The love song topped charts around the world.

Hilton announced the release of an updated version of the song on Instagram Friday. The new version, titled “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)”, is streaming on Amazon Music.

“This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version,” wrote Hilton on Instagram alongside photos of Times Square screens advertising the song. “And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special. Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career.”

She added fans can look out for “new music to come in the new year.”

In another Instagram posted on New Year’s Eve, she hinted she had another surprise to announce before the end of the year.

“I have one more surprise for you all tonight to ensure I close out the year with a bang, like a wrecking ball,” she wrote.

