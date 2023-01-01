Hundreds participate in annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach

By Web Staff

WAUKEGAN, Illinois (WBBM) — The City of Waukegan dove into the new year with its 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge.

Hundreds of people met at the Waukegan Municipal Beach to take a chilly dip into Lake Michigan.

All money raised from the event will benefit the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County – giving children with disabilities the chance to join camps, sports teams, and more.

