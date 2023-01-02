Florida family drives 1,100 miles to root on the Chiefs in Kansas City

By Greg Payne

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — It’s a pretty well known fact that Chiefs Kingdom is strong all across the country.

“It was a long drive, the roads were not the best, but we made it here safely,” says Chiefs fan Mario Bayardo.

It was a more than 1,100-mile drive for Bayardo and his family from their home in Jacksonville, Flor. to the heart of Chiefs Kingdom, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs Kingdom was extremely excited at the tailgate before the game as the team was set to take on their AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos.

While the vast majority of Chiefs fans left their tailgates and entered the stadium, there was a false start in the Bayardo’s plan.

“There were no more tickets left,” says Bayardo.

So, Mario went into his 2-minute drill and found a quick score, heading to the Kansas City Power and Light District to watch the game.

“It was amazing, it was great, the food was great, and we want to come back,” says Bayardo.

Of course, the best part of it all, they got to see the Chiefs once again come out on top.

“I think there’s some things they need to clean up, but I’ve been a Chiefs fan for 17 years so, we are going to ride all the way,” says Bayardo.

The Chiefs beat the Broncos 27-24.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.