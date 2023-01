Hours-long Florida flight delays caused by FAA air traffic control issue

By Pete Muntean, CNN

Air traffic control issues are triggering hours-long flight delays to Florida airports, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN.

“The FAA has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved,” the agency said in a statement.

A publicly available airspace status notice shows flight delays averaging two hours with a maximum delay of six hours.

The FAA says the issue is with the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) system at the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center.

That center is responsible for controlling millions of cubic miles of airspace for commercial flights over Florida.

A spokesperson for Miami International Airport attributed delays there to a Florida-wide “FAA computer system issue.”

The FAA said earlier that Monday would be a busy post-Christmas travel day with 42,000 flights scheduled, “with possible heavier volume from south to north.”

Top image: American Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Miami International Airport in a January 2022 file photo. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)