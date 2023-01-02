Philadelphia, Camden schools requiring masks for 2 weeks

By KYW Staff

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Face masks will be mandatory when some students return to class this week.

Philadelphia and Camden schools will both require everyone to wear face coverings for two weeks after they return from winter break.

They’re trying to stop the spread of COVID and other respiratory viruses.

Philadelphia students and workers can also pick up free at-home COVID tests at five schools.

