Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s official portrait unveiled

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s official portrait has been unveiled as he prepares to leave office and considers a run for president. Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson looked on as their daughter and granddaughter unveiled the portrait Tuesday at the state Capitol. The portrait will be displayed in the governor’s conference room that’s used for bill signings and other events. Hutchinson leaves office next week and will be succeeded by former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Hutchinson has said he’ll decide early this year whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination.

