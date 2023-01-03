Here are the 20 House Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker on the third ballot

By Annie Grayer, Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson, Jessica Dean and Sonnet Swire, CNN

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy suffered a third rebuke for speaker before the House adjourned Tuesday evening.

Twenty Republicans voted against him — an increase from the 19 defections in the first two rounds of balloting. McCarthy, who needed 218 votes, had failed to secure the speaker’s gavel by the third round, earning 202 votes in the final tally.

All 20 voted for Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who himself voted for McCarthy. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, who had initially voted for McCarthy in the first two rounds, shifted his support to Jordan.

Leaving the floor Tuesday, Jordan told CNN there is “no” chance he will become speaker, adding he wants to be House Judiciary chairman. He said he would lobby his colleagues to back McCarthy once the chamber resumes Wednesday.

Here are the lawmakers who voted against McCarthy on the third ballot:

Rep. Andy Biggs Rep. Dan Bishop Rep. Lauren Boebert Rep. Josh Brecheen Rep. Michael Cloud Rep. Andrew Clyde Rep. Eli Crane Rep. Matt Gaetz Rep. Bob Good Rep. Paul Gosar Rep. Andy Harris Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Rep. Mary Miller Rep. Ralph Norman Rep. Andy Ogles Rep. Scott Perry Rep. Matt Rosendale Rep. Chip Roy Rep. Keith Self Rep. Byron Donalds

