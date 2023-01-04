Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rally in support of critically injured Bills player Damar Hamlin

By KMBC 9 News Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — On Monday, Chiefs fans had their eyes glued to their televisions as the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battled to determine the fate of Kansas City’s seeding in the playoffs.

About halfway through the first quarter, any thought of the playoffs, or football, became irrelevant in the wake of one of the NFL’s most harrowing moments.

Instead, it was evident that the only fate that mattered was that of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin – the young second-year player who remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field.

After making a tackle after a catch by wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin stood up for a brief moment before falling over onto the turf.

Viewers watched on in shock as players’ expressions turned from confusion to horror as the situation quickly escalated into an emergency. It was a moment that caught everyone, including many Chiefs players watching the game, off guard.

Like I’ve said before, these men give their all and put their life on the line every week for YOUR entertainment. Respect it. #PrayersForHamlin

Stunned silence filled the stadium as chest compressions and defibrillation were performed on Hamlin.

The 24-year-old safety was down on the turf for 16 minutes before he was lifted onto a stretcher and into an ambulance. Other Bills players gathered around Hamlin on the field and knelt in prayer.

After the game was temporarily suspended, it was postponed altogether as shaken players from both teams rallied together to leave the field in solidarity.

While the league eventually supported the move, it was a decision many, including Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, believed took too long for the NFL to come to.

At the end of the day, this is one big fraternity. That man could be your teammate tmrw. Damn man this one hurts. You got this Hamlin.

The incident was something the NFL and most professional sports have never seen. On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs organization canceled their scheduled media availability in wake of the incident.

Immediately, the country rallied together. Less than an hour after the medical emergency, fans from across the United States, including numerous Chiefs fans, worked together to donate over $700,000 to Hamlin’s foundation. By Tuesday, the donations were nearing $5 million.

The Bills provided an update just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, saying Hamlin spent the night at UC Medical Center’s intensive care unit and is still in critical condition.

In an unprecedented move of solidarity, all 32 NFL teams changed their social media profiles to pictures of the 24-year-old’s jersey.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” the family said in a statement provided by Hamlin’s agent and friend, Jordon Rooney.

Other figures around Kansas City also took to social media to continue the outpouring of support.

What happens next remains unclear. Only one thing is certain, nothing matters more than lifting up the health, family, friends and teammates of #3.

