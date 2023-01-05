Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:17 AM

Dog lost for years found in NJ, reunited with family hundreds of miles from their Tennessee home

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    NEW JERSEY (WABC) — Reunited and it feels so good!

Daisy, a big and lovable Scent hound, had been lost from her family for years.

The dog had been microchipped, so the Ocean County Animal Facility and members of the Brick Police Department tracked down Daisy’s long-lost companions.

Her family, hailing all the way from Tennessee, was notified that she was found hundreds of miles away in New Jersey.

The family hopped in the car and drove 11 hours to their beloved pup.

The dog and the family were reunited, all smiles and slobber, on New Year’s Day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content