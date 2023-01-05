Skip to Content
Free hands-only CPR training kiosks available at 3 Cincinnati locations

By Kendresa Cockrell

    CINCINNATI (WLWT) — The American Heart Association wants to remind residents that there are free CPR training kiosks available at three locations around Greater Cincinnati.

The kiosks provide free hands-only training, and it takes about five minutes to complete.

Each kiosk features a touch screen with a video program that provides a brief introduction and overview of hands-only CPR, followed by a practice session and a 30-second test session.

The machine uses a practice manikin or a rubber torso and gives feedback about the depth and rate of compressions and proper hand placement. Both are important factors that influence the effectiveness of CPR.

The kiosks are located at:

Duke Energy Convention Center Lobby The Cincinnati Museum Center Lobby CVG International Airport

Every year, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital. Survival from cardiac arrest depends on immediately receiving CPR.

Studies show that hands-only CPR is equally as effective as conventional mouth-to-mouth CPR, and people are more likely to feel comfortable performing it.

