NYPD officer suspended for hitting teen, mayor ‘not pleased’

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer has been suspended after a video posted on social media showed him hitting a teenage girl while he was trying to break up a fight. Police say the incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to a brawl involving a group of girls. A police spokesperson says that as one of the officers tried to arrest one of the girls, a 14-year-old girl reached for the officer’s handcuffs and hit him. The video posted online shows the officer responding by punching the girl in the head several times. Mayor Eric Adams said he was not pleased when he saw the video.

