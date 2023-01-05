South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban struck down by state Supreme Court

By Tierney Sneed and Devan Cole, CNN

The South Carolina state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state’s six-week ban on abortion violates the state’s constitution.

The 2021 law had banned abortions once ​what it called a “fetal heartbeat” is detected, which can be as early as ​four weeks, and more commonly, six weeks ​into pregnancy, with exceptions for ​fetal anomalies, risk to the life of the mother​, or in ​some cases of rape or incest. ​

In a 3-2 ruling, the court concluded that the law ran afoul of the state’s constitution’s privacy protections, with Justice Kaye Hearn writing in the lead opinion that the “state constitutional right to privacy extends to a woman’s decision to have an abortion.”

While the state can impose some limits on those rights, Hearn wrote, “any such limitation must be reasonable and it must be meaningful in that the time frames imposed must afford a woman sufficient time to determine she is pregnant and to take reasonable steps to terminate that pregnancy.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

