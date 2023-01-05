Suspect allegedly shot man after trying to steal victim’s package, Las Vegas police say

By Michael Bell

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A man is facing a charge of attempted murder for allegedly shooting someone after attempting to steal their package and getting caught, according to Las Vegas authorities.

Christopher Moore, 25, also faces a charge of battery with a deadly weapon. He was arrested Dec. 27 on a warrant though the alleged shooting took place Aug. 4. He is being held in jail on $25,000 bond, records indicate.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the area of South Fort Apache Road and West Sahara Avenue for an assault call around 12:55 p.m.

Police found a man with gunshot wounds to his kidney and hip and he was taken to UMC Trauma for treatment.

According to an arrest report, the alleged victim told authorities he was inside his apartment and checked his Ring doorbell video camera to see if the packages he was expecting from Amazon had been delivered.

He saw on the video a man, later identified as Moore, came and grabbed the package from the victim’s doorstep. However, according to the report, the suspect saw the camera and put the package back down before leaving.

The victim went outside and saw Moore. As they approached one another, Moore took out a firearm and shot the man twice, the report states.

“When the victim attempted to pull out his cellphone to call 911, the suspect pointed the firearm at him and said, ‘Don’t do it.’”

Moore ran away and the victim crawled into some bushes before dialing 911. Police said in the report that officers found one of Moore’s earbuds at the scene and were able to collect DNA evidence from it, as well as other cameras capturing him on video.

After identifying him, police learned Moore had lived in the same apartment complex as the alleged victim at the time of the incident.

Moore’s next appearance in court is set for March 13.

