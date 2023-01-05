Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water

HONOLULU (AP) — A preliminary report on a Hawaii medical transport plane that went missing Dec. 15 says a witness saw it hit the ocean. The National Transportation Safety Board report says the witness — a small plane pilot — reported seeing the Hawaii Life Flight plane make a spiraling descent before hitting the water in the Maui Channel. The occupants — a pilot, flight paramedic and flight nurse — are all presumed dead after the plane went off radar en route to pick up a patient. Many hospitals on Hawaii’s more rural islands offer limited medical services, often sending patients with more serious conditions to Oahu for care.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.