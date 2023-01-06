C.O. high school basketball starting league play, Big Playback returning next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The OSAA high school basketball season is more than a month in, and some local teams have begun to separate themselves.

For the boys, the number one ranked Redmond Panthers (9-1) sits atop the Inter Mountain Conference at 9-1, beating a good Mountain View team 71-57 Thursday night to start league play.

The Cougars (7-2) and the Summit Storm (6-3) are not far behind.

In 4A, Madras (5-3) and Crook County (4-5) are both hanging tough in the middle of the Tri-Valley Conference.

In 1A, Trinity Lutheran is off to an impressive 10-2 start, top three in the Mountain Valley League.

For the girls, Summit (6-3) and Mountain View (6-3) are gridlocked in the IMC.

Madras (6-3) and Crook County (5-3) both in the middle of the pack and with winning records.

The Trinity Lutheran girls (8-4) also top three in the Mountain Valley League thus far.

Noah Chast will breakdown the first month of play so far, plus look ahead to league play and the return of the Big Playback next Friday.