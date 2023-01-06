Hawaii boutique fights shoplifting via social media posts of culprits

By Shanila Kabir

KAHALA, Hawaii (KITV) — Oahu business “Sugar Sugar Hawaii” has changed the way they are fighting shoplifting. Owners said it is just as effective as filing a police report.

Their tactic is posting surveillance footage of shoplifters onto the company’s social media page as well as putting up posters of them in stores.

“Before we post something, it’s got to be 100% evidenced by the security team to say, ‘Yeah. They came in. This is what they did. They exited without paying for anything.’ We’re able to do a lot more in some respect to HPD but that’s only from a civil side,” said James Gieschen, president of Sugar Sugar Hawaii.

On average, Gieschen said there are two to three cases of shoplifting daily at each of his four location on Oahu. He said these numbers spiked during the holidays.

“Since we’re small, we don’t have a lot of merchants, so it affects us badly. Even if it’s really small stuff, it really accumulates and it’s a lot in the end,” said co-owner Miho Suzuki.

Owners received backlash for sharing the suspects’ photos, however, some shoppers nearby believe this method will make a difference.

“I think it’s really rad. I think it keeps people accountable. Nobody wants to see themselves in that light on video. Usually shoplifters take the clothes, think they got away with it, and never have to deal with it later,” said Eve Wyler, a visitor from California.

As the outcome, almost 95% of these cases get resolved, Gieschen claimed. Most of the boutique’s shoplifters come in to return the stolen item after seeing them caught in the act online.

Owners said the shoplifters range in all age groups and no certain group of people are exempted.

Gieschen said students, elderly, and even wealthy residents were caught stealing on his cameras. He said this is a deep-rooted issue that needs to addressed in society.

