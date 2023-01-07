Steelers players deliver toys, books, and supplies to daycare Damar Hamlin supports

By PATRICK DAMP

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Since Monday night, when Bills’ safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Bills-Bengals game, the football world has rallied together to support and pray.

Since then, Hamlin’s GoFundMe charity which helps his mother’s daycare center “Kelly & Nina’s Daycare Center” has raised more than $8 million thanks to the generosity of football fans, teams, and players across the globe.

Hamlin started the charity in 2020 with the goal to raise $2,500 to help the children who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Tre Norwood, Cam Sutton, Terrell Edmunds, and Hamlin’s former Bills teammate Levi Wallace, all surprised the daycare with a delivery of toys, books, and supplies.

“It’s just a way that we can give back,” said cornerback Levi Wallace to Steelers.com. “Just to be able to give back to kids that he works with and his community he loves so much. We’re doing it just to honor him and show our love for him that we’re supporting him here in Pittsburgh.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, he tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up, and fell to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance were brought out onto the field. Hamlin was given CPR on the field, the Monday Night Football broadcast reported. He was later placed on a stretcher and given oxygen as he was taken off in an ambulance to a Cincinnati hospital

Since then, doctors have said he’s made remarkable improvement, has been taken off of a breathing tube and has spoken with family, friends, and teammates.

“This is beyond football, it’s bigger than just the game,” said cornerback Cameron Sutton to Steelers.com. “This is truly a brotherhood, regardless, if you know the individual personally or just came in contact with him across the league. D. Ham is affiliated with this community having played here. His foundation, not just his work, but his foundation individually, everything that he has done here, and cities elsewhere as well. Just doing something special as an organization in the sense of giving back, coming together, and just offering a positive uplift.”

