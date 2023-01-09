Skip to Content
DA’s office veteran Steve Gunnels steps into top role as Deschutes County district attorney

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After nearly three decades serving under three district attorneys, veteran Deschutes County prosecutor Steve Gunnels is now stepping into the role as the new DA, ready to make his mark on the organization.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with him Monday about his objectives, and how he plans to carry them out. Gunnels ran unopposed for the position in last year's election.

Her report will be on KTVZ at Five.

Bola Gbadebo

