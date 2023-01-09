Some free Bend preschool slots remain unfilled, despite shortage of child care services in Central Oregon

Lack of awareness of state program, difficulty finding right spot online to enroll are cited

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend preschool taking part in a new state program called the Oregon Preschool Promise says they have open, unfilled child care slots available in Central Oregon for kids and parents, even with an overall lack of child-care programs on the High Desert.

Those involved with Bend Preschool said they have been distributing flyers around the community and at events, to increase awareness of the program and available space for preschoolers.

But they say some slots are going begging, despite many parents' struggles, in part due to parents having a difficult time finding the website to enroll their children. One local resource site that can help is at https://growcentraloregonkids.org/free-preschool-programs/

The Oregon Preschool Promise program was established to offer tuition-free, high-quality preschool to Oregon families who are living at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. It also provides grants and educational programs for those seeking to establish preschools.

Last fall, the state's Early Learning Division said the program hit major delays that left parents in limbo due to staffing shortages that delayed contracts for nearly 250 preschools.

