6 people charged in Madison County quadruple-stabbing

By Kristy Kepley-Steward & Madison Smith

MADISON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood confirms with News 13, three people are hospitalized, including at least one suspect, after an early morning stabbing on Monday.

Sheriff Harwood says the incident happened at an Airbnb property in a secluded area of Madison County, near Brush Creek Elementary School. Authorities do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Authorities tell News 13 there were other people inside the home who were not involved with the stabbing.

The sheriff’s office posted an update on its Facebook page Monday night, saying six people had been charged in the case and that all the individuals were vacationing in Madison County.

“We’ve got at least one vehicle we’re looking for,” Sheriff Harwood said earlier in the day. “If anybody sees this vehicle we’d love to talk with the individual in that vehicle. And at this time that all I can give you.”

A photo of the vehicle shows a license plate out of Illinois with the number CM-45033.

Authorities say the vehicle is possibly occupied by a Daniel Mansilla. No additional information has been released about Mansilla or his connection with the crime.

The Facebook post said the vehicle had been found, but no other details were released.

The following individuals have been charged in the case:

Jay Caleb Bell – assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony possession of Schedule I psilocybin mushrooms, felony possession of Schedule II cocaine and possession of marijuana. Daniel Mansilla-Perea – felony possession of Schedule I psilocybin mushrooms, felony possession of Schedule II cocaine and possession of marijuana. Richard Vincent Sakowski – felony possession of Schedule I psilocybin mushrooms, felony possession of Schedule II cocaine and possession of marijuana. Cassi Deann Sakowski – felony possession of Schedule I psilocybin mushrooms, felony possession of Schedule II cocaine and possession of marijuana. Christopher Lyn Boles – felony possession of Schedule I psilocybin mushrooms, felony possession of Schedule II cocaine and possession of marijuana. Jodi Michelle Douthit – felony possession of Schedule I psilocybin mushrooms, felony possession of Schedule II cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Sheriff Harwood tells News 13, “There’s not any immediate threat to the neighborhood.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in this case.

