Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:29 AM

Bed Bath & Beyond’s sales plunge

<i>Scott Olson/Getty Images</i><br/>Bed Bath & Beyond's sales plunge. Pictured is a Bed Bath & Beyond store on January 05
Getty Images
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Bed Bath & Beyond's sales plunge. Pictured is a Bed Bath & Beyond store on January 05

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

Bed Bath & Beyond lost a third of its sales during the holiday run-up and is running out of options to avoid bankruptcy.

The retailer said Tuesday that net sales fell 33% to $1.3 billion during its latest quarter ending November 26 compared with the same stretch a year ago. It lost $393 million during the quarter, a 42% increase from a year ago.

Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond issued a grim message about its future, warning that a bankruptcy filing is a possible outcome for the company.

There is “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue” because of its worsening financial situation, the home goods chain said in a regulatory filing Thursday.

The company added that it is exploring strategic alternatives, including restructuring its debt, seeking additional cash, selling assets and filing for bankruptcy.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content