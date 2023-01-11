Black bear hibernating under Connecticut family’s home: “He’s super chill”

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PLAINVILLE, Connecticut (WCBS) — A black bear has been hibernating under a Connecticut family’s home.

The people who live there decided they better let it stay.

“I turned my head and saw the bear, and we were staring right at each other. It’s pretty crazy,” one resident said. “He’s massive, but he’s super chill. He hasn’t really done much so far.”

Animal officials recommended they let the bear rest until it’s done hibernating, which could be several months.

In the meantime, the family is posting updates on the bear’s new Instagram account, Marty the Bear.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.