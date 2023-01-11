Ex-Model sentenced in death of California psychiatrist near Las Vegas

By Michael Bell

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.

Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded guilty via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, 2022. An Alford plea is when the suspect concedes there is enough evidence to be convicted of a crime without admitting guilt.

On Tuesday, Turner was sentenced to serve a minimum of 10 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole, to a maximum of 25 years.

Turner and Jon Kennison were accused of killing 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard in 2019. According to an arrest report, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to a suspicious vehicle near Lake Mead at about 9:30 a.m. on March 7, 2019. Burchard’s body was found in the trunk of the vehicle, police said previously.

Turner was arrested about two weeks later in California and charged with Burchard’s murder. Kennison and a third suspect, Diana Pena, were taken into custody in connection with the case as well.

In June 2019, Pena pleaded guilty to accessory to commit murder. Kennison pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 18-45 years in prison in July 2022.

