Hawaiian Airlines flight makes emergency landing at LAX due to possible hydraulic fault

By Kathryn Doorey

HONOLULU (KITV) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for San Diego made an emergency landing Tuesday evening at LAX.

Hawaiian Airlines flight 16 departed Honolulu airport at 12:48 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in San Diego around 8:10 p.m., but made an emergency landing at LAX due to a possible hydraulic fault.

According to Hawaiian Airlines, the LAX landing at 6:30 p.m. HST was uneventful, and passengers are being bused to San Diego.

The aircraft is being inspected.

