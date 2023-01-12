Burglars fail to steal ATM from Chris’ Seafood in Baltimore, but leave damage behind

By Barry Simms

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A Baltimore seafood business is cleaning up damage left behind in an attempted ATM theft.

Within just about two minutes just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the thieves parked a Kia Soul and tossed a brick into and walked through the glass door of Chris’ Seafood on South Montford Avenue in Canton. They were caught on surveillance video fleeing empty-handed, leaving the ATM behind.

The shop’s owner told 11 News the machine was open and unlocked, but it contained no money.

“It was bolted down with four bolts into the floor — they sheared it off,” the owner said.

The thieves rocked the machine back and forth before pulling it across the floor. They got it to the door but did not get it outside.

The video shows the thieves going back to a counter and stole the cash register. As they left, they again checked the ATM but found no cash.

The owner said neighbors called her around 6 a.m. after they noticed broken glass on the ground and the ATM on the floor in the middle of the store.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking. I purposely took preventative measures so that we didn’t have this problem, and in doing so, we still were victimized,” the owner said.

The owner said, fortunately, no one was injured: “That’s the blessing. It was closed. None of my employees were hurt. I wasn’t hurt. It’s over and done with at this point.”

Police are looking for two people and the Kia Soul, which was believed to have been stolen from Chester and Lombard streets just before the break-in at Chris’ Seafood.

